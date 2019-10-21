Public NAT64 Services - nat64.xyz

A list of public usable NAT64 Services.

If you want your service to be added, updated or removed, please drop a mail to support@level66.network.
Big thank you to all the providers for offering this service for free. Thanks to @treysis for compiling the initial list.

If you are curious about the uptime of the different providers, feel free to have a look at the status-page composed by unixfox.

Provider Country / City DNS64 Server NAT64 Prefix DoH DoT
August Internet United States of America / Fremont 2602:fc23:18::7 2602:fbf6:800::/64
Kasper Dupont Germany / Nürnberg 2a00:1098:2b::1
2a00:1098:2c::1
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f::1		 2a00:1098:2b::/96
2a00:1098:2c:1::/96
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f:64::/96
2a01:4f9:c010:3f02:64::/96		 dot.nat64.dk
Kasper Dupont United Kingdom / London 2a00:1098:2b::1
2a00:1098:2c::1
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f::1		 2a00:1098:2b::/96
2a00:1098:2c:1::/96
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f:64::/96
2a01:4f9:c010:3f02:64::/96		 dot.nat64.dk
Kasper Dupont United Kingdom / London 2a00:1098:2b::1
2a00:1098:2c::1
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f::1		 2a00:1098:2b::/96
2a00:1098:2c:1::/96
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f:64::/96
2a01:4f9:c010:3f02:64::/96		 dot.nat64.dk
Kasper Dupont Finland / Helsinki 2a00:1098:2b::1
2a00:1098:2c::1
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f::1		 2a00:1098:2b::/96
2a00:1098:2c:1::/96
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f:64::/96
2a01:4f9:c010:3f02:64::/96		 dot.nat64.dk
level66.network Germany / Anycast 2001:67c:2960::64
2001:67c:2960::6464		 2001:67c:2960:6464::/96
level66.network The Netherlands / Anycast 2001:67c:2960::64
2001:67c:2960::6464		 2001:67c:2960:6464::/96
Trex Finland / Tampere 2001:67c:2b0::4
2001:67c:2b0::6		 2001:67c:2b0:db32:0:1::/96
Tuxis The Netherlands / Ede 2a03:7900:2:0:31:3:104:161 2a03:7900:6446::/96 https://nat64.tuxis.nl/ nat64.tuxis.nl