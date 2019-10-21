Public NAT64 Services - nat64.xyz
A list of public usable NAT64 Services.
If you want your service to be added, updated or removed, please drop a mail to support@level66.network.
Big thank you to all the providers for offering this service for free. Thanks to @treysis for compiling the initial list.
If you are curious about the uptime of the different providers, feel free to have a look at the status-page composed by unixfox.
|Provider
|Country / City
|DNS64 Server
|NAT64 Prefix
|DoH
|DoT
|August Internet
|United States of America / Fremont
|2602:fc23:18::7
|2602:fbf6:800::/64
|Kasper Dupont
|Germany / Nürnberg
|2a00:1098:2b::1
2a00:1098:2c::1
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f::1
|2a00:1098:2b::/96
2a00:1098:2c:1::/96
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f:64::/96
2a01:4f9:c010:3f02:64::/96
|dot.nat64.dk
|Kasper Dupont
|United Kingdom / London
|2a00:1098:2b::1
2a00:1098:2c::1
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f::1
|2a00:1098:2b::/96
2a00:1098:2c:1::/96
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f:64::/96
2a01:4f9:c010:3f02:64::/96
|dot.nat64.dk
|Kasper Dupont
|United Kingdom / London
|2a00:1098:2b::1
2a00:1098:2c::1
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f::1
|2a00:1098:2b::/96
2a00:1098:2c:1::/96
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f:64::/96
2a01:4f9:c010:3f02:64::/96
|dot.nat64.dk
|Kasper Dupont
|Finland / Helsinki
|2a00:1098:2b::1
2a00:1098:2c::1
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f::1
|2a00:1098:2b::/96
2a00:1098:2c:1::/96
2a01:4f8:c2c:123f:64::/96
2a01:4f9:c010:3f02:64::/96
|dot.nat64.dk
|level66.network
|Germany / Anycast
|2001:67c:2960::64
2001:67c:2960::6464
|2001:67c:2960:6464::/96
|level66.network
|The Netherlands / Anycast
|2001:67c:2960::64
2001:67c:2960::6464
|2001:67c:2960:6464::/96
|Trex
|Finland / Tampere
|2001:67c:2b0::4
2001:67c:2b0::6
|2001:67c:2b0:db32:0:1::/96
|Tuxis
|The Netherlands / Ede
|2a03:7900:2:0:31:3:104:161
|2a03:7900:6446::/96
|https://nat64.tuxis.nl/
|nat64.tuxis.nl